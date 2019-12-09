Home

Nominados al Golden Globes 2020

La temporada de premios arranca y una de los anuncios más esperados es el que realiza la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera con las nominaciones a los Golden Globes para su edición 77th la cuál se celebrará el 05 de enero en el Beverly Hilton, California, con una ceremonia de tres horas que será conducida por Ricky Gervais.

Como era de esperarse la lista incluye las cintas “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story” producidas por Netflix, así como “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “Parasite” y “Dolor y Gloria”, así como omisiones que sorprenden como la de Adam Sandler que parecía venir enrachado para aparecer en todas las entregas de premios.

TELEVISION:

Mejor Actor en Serie de Televisión, comedia o musical

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión, comedia o musical

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Televisión, drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión, drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Mejor Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

“Catch-22″

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

“The Loudest Voice”

"Unbelievable"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Mejor Serie de Televisión, Drama

“Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Mejor Serie de Televisión, Comedia o Musical

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

CINE

Mejor Película, Musical o Comedia

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

"Rocketman"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

Mejor Película, Drama

"The Irishman"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Joker"

"The Two Popes"

Mejor Película en Lengua Exrranjera

“The Farewell” (Estados Unidos)

“Les Misérables” (Francia)

“Dolor y Gloria” (España)

“Parasite” (Corea del Sur)

“Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” (Francia)

Mejor Guión

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Mejor Canción Original

"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats)

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)

"Spirit" (The Lion King)

"Stand Up" (Harriet)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en cualquier tipo de película

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en cualquier tipo de película

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Mejor Actor de Película, Musical o Comedia

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Mejor Actriz de Película, Musical o Comedia

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Mejor Actor de Película, Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Dolor y Gloria)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Mejor Actriz de Película, Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Mejor Película Animada

"Frozen II"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

"The Lion King"

Mejor Director

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)