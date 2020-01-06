Noticias de Televisión

Lista completa de ganadores de los Golden Globe 2020

A pesar de tener buenas películas entre los nominados, Netflix no logró imponerse en la primera ceremonia de premios de este 2020, llevándose tan sólo dos premios con las actuaciones de Olivia Coleman y Laura Dern. De los ganadores de cine, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood fue la ganadora como Mejor Guión, Mejor Película comedia o musical y Mejor Actor de Reparto en cualquier tipo de película; mientras que en drama 1917 se alzó como la Mejor Película y también Mejor Director.

De los premios esperados y más que merecidos fueron para Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera con Parasite del director Bong Joon-ho, así como Mejor Actor Drama para Joaquin Phoenix por su papel en Joker. Mientras que de las sorpresas que marcan esta premiación son el hecho de que Awkwafina es la primera actriz de origen asiático en ganar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz en Comedia o Músical, así como Joaquin Phoenix al ganar por un personaje proveniente de un cómic en la categoría de Mejor Actor de Drama en una película.

Entre los momentos más emotivos fue el discurso de Tom Hanks al recibir el premio Cecil B. deMille; mientras que el discurso de Ellen DeGeneres tuvo el distintivo toque de humor de la comediante al recibir el premio Carol Burnett.

A continuación, les dejamos la lista completa de ganadores y nominados de los Golden Globe 2020.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Actor en Serie de Televisión, comedia o musical

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) -Ganador-

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión, comedia o musical

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) -Ganadora-

Mejor Actor en Serie de Televisión, drama

Brian Cox (Succession) -Ganador-

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión, drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) -Ganadora-

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) -Ganador-

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) -Ganadora-

Mejor Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

“Catch-22″

"Chernobyl" -Ganadora-

"Fosse/Verdon"

“The Loudest Voice”

"Unbelievable"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

Patricia Arquette (The Act) -Ganadora-

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl) -Ganador-

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Mejor Serie de Televisión, Drama

“Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession" -Ganadora-

Mejor Serie de Televisión, Comedia o Musical

"Barry"

"Fleabag" -Ganadora-

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

CINE

Mejor Película, Musical o Comedia

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" -Ganadora-

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

"Rocketman"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

Mejor Película, Drama

"The Irishman"

"Marriage Story"

"1917" -Ganadora-

"Joker"

"The Two Popes"

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

“The Farewell” (Estados Unidos)

“Les Misérables” (Francia)

“Dolor y Gloria” (España)

“Parasite” (Corea del Sur) -Ganadora-

“Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” (Francia)

Mejor Guión

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) -Ganador-

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Mejor Música Original

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) -Ganadora-

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)

Mejor Canción Original

"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats)

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) -Ganadora-

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)

"Spirit" (The Lion King)

"Stand Up" (Harriet)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en cualquier tipo de película

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) -Ganador-

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en cualquier tipo de película

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) -Ganadora-

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Mejor Actor de Película, Musical o Comedia

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) -Ganador-

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Mejor Actriz de Película, Musical o Comedia

Awkwafina (The Farewell) -Ganadora-

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Mejor Actor de Película, Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Dolor y Gloria)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) -Ganador-

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Mejor Actriz de Película, Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) -Ganadora-

Mejor Película Animada

"Frozen II"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"Missing Link" -Gandora-

"Toy Story 4"

"The Lion King"

Mejor Director

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917) -Ganador-

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)